Police are appealing for information following a report of a man assaulting a woman on Brighton seafront.

On Friday, September 12 at around 9.15pm, a call to police reported that a man had been seen assaulting a woman between the Doughnut Groyne and the Palace Pier.

The man was said to be between 30 and 40-years-old, and wearing a full grey tracksuit and a black beanie.

Police attended the scene and searched the area.

A 31-year-old man from St Albans was arrested nearby on suspicion of common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has since been bailed while further enquiries continue.

If you witnessed an assault, or have any information that could assist the investigation, we ask you contact police.

Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1451 of 12/09.