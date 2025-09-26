Three neighbours have objected to a proposed new bar called The Well on the site of a former off-licence, with a licensing panel now due to decide the future of the premises.

The bar is planned for the premises formerly known as Higgins of Hove, a convenience store, and previously Hartley’s off-licence, at 77 Western Road, Hove.

As well as three objections, 16 neighbours have sent letters of support to Brighton and Hove City Council.

In July last year, the council granted the owner, The Well Hove Limited, a change to its licence – an off-licence or licence to sell drink to be consumed off the premises.

The change allowed for on-sales and for the business to change from a convenience store to a bar operating with table service.

The business, run by Ross Brewer, 34, Christopher Evans, 38, and Jonathan Grice, 34, has since applied for a new premises licence and has agreed draft conditions with Sussex Police and the council.

Those draft conditions include restricting alcohol sales to customers sitting at tables, with no standing and drinking at the bar allowed.

The outside area must be closed to the public from 11pm daily and the business should close by 11.30pm at the latest.

No spirits are sold for consumption off the premises unless they are part of a pre-packaged, pre-mixed cocktail.

The Well, at the south western end of Palmeira Square, has a maximum of 100 covers – 60 inside and 40 outside.

The Well Hove Limited said in its application that it recognised that it was a business on the edge of the central area council policy places restrictions on new alcohol-led businesses.

To reduce the potential for public nuisance, the company said: “While the venue has no immediate neighbouring residents, we will ensure our venue sound output is not of a level to disturb our neighbouring hospitality restaurants / coffee shops and instal any required soundproofing to combat this if required.

“We also carry a decibel monitor on site to track this.”

But the three objections mean that The Well’s application – to sell drink from noon to 11pm daily – is due to go before a panel of three councillors on Friday 3 October.

Objectors have raised concerns about customers sitting on the pavement and spilling out into the road.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “It is evident that the premises exercise little or no control over these situations, allowing customers to obstruct neighbouring businesses and public space without restraint.

“The absence of effective measures to manage customers outside represents a clear failure to meet licensing objectives and demonstrates a disregard for the safety and wellbeing of the wider public.”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “On numerous occasions, I have witnessed excessive crowds of people drinking and talking loudly on the pavement late into the night.

“This behaviour goes well beyond acceptable noise levels and regularly continues past the permitted closing hours.”

Another anonymous neighbour, writing in support, said: “In the months I have been living in the area, I have never witnessed anti-social or intimidating behaviour from any customer who has chosen to spend their hard-earned money at this establishment.

“I would go as far as saying that The Well, in Hove, is an instrumental venue that is a necessity for not only the local community but those who visit from afar.”

Another anonymous neighbour and local business owner who wrote in support said: “Since opening, and having transformed a little-used site without much community utility, The Well has been a much-loved, well-used social hub, bringing something unique, differentiated and needed to this corner of Hove.

“My experience as a patron is of a respectful, friendly and inclusive bar run by a welcoming, experienced team.”

The licensing panel hearing is due to take place online at 10am next Friday (3 October) and is scheduled to be webcast.