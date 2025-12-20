Far away, beyond the snow, and nestled in a perfect nook you’ll find a town called Christmas…

Clementine dreams of a place where gingerbread houses glow under twinkling fairy-lights, and chocolate coins are currency. Where the streets are filled with snow-ball fights, and laughter hangs like baubles in the air! The happiest place on Earth.

Or at least it used to be…

Buckle in for a rollercoaster of magic, music, and mayhem as our hero crash-lands in a crumbling town where only the long-forgotten fables, a cantankerous caretaker and a glitching robot remain! Can they save the day, and the town called Christmas?

A brand-new show for adventurers aged 3+ and their grown-ups. Brought to you by Gala Durham and Wrongsemble.

All performances will be chilled and will include integrated captioning

Running time approx. 55 min (no interval)

Brighton Dome Studio, Church Street, Brighton, BN1 1UE

Sat 27 Dec—Wed 31 Dec (various times)

Sat 27 Dec 3.30pm

Sun 28, Mon 29 & Tue 30 Dec, 10am, 1pm, 3.30pm

Weds 31 Dec 10am

Tickets

Adults £15

Under 16’s/ Concessions £8

Family Ticket (2 adults & 2 children or 1 Adult & 3 Children) £40*

https://brightondome.org/whats-on/Lum-a-town-called-christmas/