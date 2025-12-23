Almost 2,000 people signed a petition calling for a clean air pilot scheme in Lewes Road, Brighton.

Neurologist Sara Leddy spelt out the health reasons as she presented the petition to Brighton and Hove City Council.

Dr Leddy called for an urgent public meeting on air pollution and called for the council to give priority to electric buses along Lewes Road, reduce idling from waiting traffic and introduce a clean air zone.

She spoke about the issue at a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (18 December).

Lewes Road, she said, was flanked by five primary schools, three nurseries and one of the largest medical centres in Brighton and Hove as well as many homes and businesses.

Dr Leddy, a neurology registrar at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, told councillors that she saw people with dementia, stroke and conditions affecting their brain and nervous system every day.

She said that, in 2020, the medical journal The Lancet included air pollution as a risk factor for dementia and, in 2024, it said that addressing the risk could prevent half of dementia cases.

By 2040, 1.7 million people in England and Wales are expected to be living with dementia.

Dr Leddy said: “It is a devastating illness for individuals and families. Any measures that can be taken to prevent this condition make sense on an economic, medical and personal level.”

Her petition was supported by many doctors concerned about various health issues, she said. And many parents had also signed the petition from the schools and nurseries along Lewes Road.

Dr Leddy’s own daughter attended a nursery there and, when enrolling her, the neurologist had not been aware of the levels of air pollution in the area.

She said: “My partner and I considered moving her but leaving the incredible staff and other children without trying to make the situation better did not sit well with me as a doctor

“Every morning and afternoon, there are lots of children walking to and from schools and nurseries in Lewes Road alongside rows of cars and buses idling at the many sets of traffic lights.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said that he had attended an air quality meeting at Sussex University about the effects of air quality on health.

He said: “There is no question there are relationships between air quality and other health conditions.

“Clean air is not a woke agenda. Rather, we have a statutory duty to improve air quality, as established in 1996.”

Councillor Muten said that the council had complied with national air quality standards since 2023 – and at his next meeting with bus operators, he would set a timeline for all buses to meet the Euro 6 emission standard.

He would also look to expand the bus-based ultra-low emission zone along Lewes Road as far as the bus depot which he would like to see electrified.

Green councillor Kerry Pickett wanted to see the petition referred to the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee. She asked for a report that would include a “clean air pilot scheme” for Lewes Road for further consideration by the council’s cabinet.

Councillor Pickett said that 60 per cent of air pollution came from suspended dust from brakes and tyres rather than exhausts.

She said that wood-burning stoves emitted 750 times more tiny particles than a modern lorry.

Councillor Pickett said: “Lewes Road along with North Road and the Preston Circus area are all severely impacted zones.

“Council monitoring systems show that daily air pollution targets set in 2022 are being failed 25 per cent of the time and that more stringent WHO (World Health Organisation) ‘safe’ levels are being violated 82 per cent of the time.

“Residents deserve accurate, transparent and trusted information about the health impacts of indoor and outdoor air pollution exposure and practical advice to reduce this. The actions of this petition will benefit everyone.”

But Councillor Muten said that his response would be enough to take the petition forward and her proposal was not voted through.

Councillor Muten said that he would work with all parties, residents and local groups to explore ways to tackle air pollution across Brighton and Hove, particularly in Lewes Road and other hot spots.