The city’s traffic wardens have got friends and family to donate hundreds of toys and books to their appeal for disadvantaged children this year.

Several hundred toys and books have been collected by civil enforcement officers from NSL, the council’s parking enforcement partner, in recent weeks.

They were collected from friends and family of the officers, as well as the officers themselves and some council colleagues.

Their appeal also raised £180 for the Brightstore foodbank for families living in the Whitehawk and Hollingdean areas of the city.

Lynda Nutley from NSL said: “The toy collection has been absolutely fantastic, and we couldn’t be prouder of the generosity shown.

“Initiatives like this really remind people our colleagues are not just doing a job, they are part of the community, caring deeply about the people and families in the city.

“The impact this will have on local children and families this Christmas is truly special.”

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said: “This is a fantastic initiative and shows the generosity and Christmas spirit of our civil enforcement officers, who work so hard to keep the city safe and moving.

“These toys will make a huge difference to so many children in need, and I can’t thank NSL enough for the joy and Christmas spirit they’re spreading across our communities.”