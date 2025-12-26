A Brighton college is planning to install a new football pitch and games area, which will be available for community use.

Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College (BHASVIC) wants to put an artificial pitch and multi-use games area (MUGA) on a section of its grassed playing field.

The new areas would also be floodlit, meaning they could be used into the evenings around the year.

It says this will stop the college’s students having to travel across the city to hired facilities.

The application, written by Whaleback, The proposed installation of an AGP and MUGA BHASVIC represents a vital investment in the college’s sporting infrastructure.

“Currently, the college is compelled to spend thousands annually on hiring external facilities across Brighton, Hove, and East Sussex.

“This not only places a financial strain on the institution but also significantly impacts students’ learning experiences.

“The time lost travelling to and from these venues reduces valuable training time and creates logistical challenges, particularly when students must return promptly for academic lessons.

“On-site facilities would dramatically improve efficiency, enhance the quality of sports education, and support the holistic development of students by integrating physical activity more seamlessly into their daily schedules.

“The proposed astroturf and MUGA pitches would be part of the college’s campus, but would be available for use by both students and the wider community.

“The development would provide space for a variety of sports such as football, basketball, tennis, netball and more. AGPs and MUGAs offer a versatile and high quality space that promote physical activity and encourage social interaction.”

The college would use the area from 8am from Monday to Saturday.

The community use would be available in term time from 6pm to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 8pm on Fridays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and 9am to 2pm on Sundays.

During the holidays, weekday use would be changed to 9am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and 9am to 2pm on Fridays.

To view the application, click here.