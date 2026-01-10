The biggest school in Brighton and Hove is carrying out a consultation on its admission rules for September 2027.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School, in The Upper Drive, Hove, has proposed adjusting the criteria used when the school is oversubscribed.

The criteria would include an element linked to children eligible for free school meals, reflecting a change affecting other schools that has already been made by Brighton and Hove City Council.

As a faith school, Cardinal Newman sets its own admissions rules and has a published admission number (PAN) of 360. Each intake includes 12 forms – and Newman also has a sixth-form college.

The number of first-choice preferences for a place at the start of the current school year, last September, totalled 523.

A third missed out, with the school allocating a place 349 of them. Eleven children were allocated a place despite the school being their second choice.

The biggest group allocated a place at Newman were “other children” at the nine Catholic feeder schools including seven in Brighton and Hove as well as St Peter’s, in Shoreham, and Annecy, in Seaford.

The number of feeder schools dropped after St Joseph’s RC Primary, in Hollingdean, closed last July.

Newman has 13 admissions criteria for September 2026, from Catholic children in care to any other child.

Proposals on the school’s admissions consultation are for eight oversubscription criteria.

Catholic looked after children

Catholic children attending one of the eight Catholic feeder primary schools

Other Catholic children

Other looked-after children

Catechumens (those preparing for baptism into the Catholic church) and Eastern Christian Church members

Non-Catholic children attending one of the eight Catholic feeder primary schools

Children of other Christian denominations and those of other faiths whose membership is evidenced by a minister of religion

Other children

In each category, recognition will be given to children with siblings at the school, those receiving free school meals – up to the average for Brighton and Hove – and children of staff employed at the school for two years or more.

The move follows changes to the council’s admissions rules for last September to give a higher priority to children eligible for free school meals.

Last year, Newman consulted on a proposal for September 2026 admissions. Many of those responding to the consultation objected to the proposals.

The abandoned proposals would have given Catholic children who were eligible for free school meals the second-highest priority and non-Catholic children eligible for free school meals the seventh-highest priority.

The consultation responses found that there was concern that the proposal would give children eligible for free school meals a higher priority than non-Catholic children with siblings at the school.

There was also concern about the effect on non-Catholic children at the nine named Catholic feeder schools who would have had a lower priority than children receiving free school meals.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School was approached for comment.

The consultation is open until Friday 30 January in the admissions policy section of school’s website.

The council’s consultation on admissions rule changes at local authority maintained secondary schools – by adjusting sibling link criteria and waiting list options as well as changing intakes at two primary schools – closed today (Friday 9 January).