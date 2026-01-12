Brighton and Hove Albion face Liverpool or Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round, depending on the result at Anfield tonight (Monday 12 January).

The tie was the first to be drawn before the third round clash between Liverpool and the League One side.

Albion earned their place in the fourth round after a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday, with goals from Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck.

Non-league Macclesfield are due to host another Premier League side, Brentford, and Hull City were drawn at Home to Chelsea.

The new Blues boss Liam Rosenior, a former Seagull, played for Hull in the 2014 final and later managed the Humberside club.

Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler said that his side had the quality to beat anybody in the “do or die” FA Cup after they knocked out United.

The Seagulls had never previously beaten the Red Devils in the cup but they ended that hoodoo yesterday.

After the win, Hürzeler said: “We were a bit lucky not to concede a goal in the first minutes but then we scored a nice goal and brought some calmness into our game. In the second half we controlled the game better.

“We have ambitions in the FA Cup but it’s do or die and we will have to be at our highest level whoever we play in the next round. Let’s see how far we can go.

“We always have the belief to compete with the best teams. You need to have this if you want to achieve something and we are a club with ambition.”

Brighton’s only appearance in an FA Cup final in 1983 ended in defeat to United after a 2-2 draw. The Seagulls lost the replay 4-0.

Hürzeler said: “I’m very happy for the fans because they always give us great support.

“They had to travel twice to Manchester (in five days) and it’s not the closest place for us so I’m really happy for them. They spend a lot of money and time to support us. Hopefully they had a nice Sunday.”