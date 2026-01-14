Hundreds of school children could soon have another safe crossing point along a busy main road after a petition submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council said that it was looking to make crossing Old Shoreham Road better, close to the corner of Silverdale Road, Hove, “to make the junction safer for all users”.

The proposed changes include a new zebra crossing and a new shared space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The proposals follow a petition started last summer by composer Aidan Lavelle, 46, of Wilbury Crescent, Hove, calling for a crossing across the busy A-road, close to Silverdale Road.

The nearest alternative crossing points are either outside BHASVIC, by the corner of Dyke Road and Old Shoreham Road, or by Cardinal Newman Catholic School, at the junction with The Upper Drive.

Mr Lavelle and his wife walk their children to Stanford Junior School through the BHASVIC field and across Dyke Road Park each day and prefer to cross near Silverdale Road.

Many other families take the same route as do hundreds of pupils heading to and from Cardinal Newman Catholic School and BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College).

Mr Lavelle’s petition on the Change.org website attracted 365 signatures in support.

He said: “The nearest pedestrian crossings are too far either way to make it practical with the children and a dog so we have to wait for the traffic and walk halfway before checking oncoming traffic to complete the crossing.

“Our children are growing with bounds of independence and it’s so frustrating for them not to have the responsibility of making the journey on their own to school now, especially my son who is 10.

“The crossings on the other side of Dyke Road Park are completely satisfactory, with a pelican crossing at the entrance to the playground.

“The streets to the school are in a 20mph limited zone which is very pedestrian-friendly.

“So really the only unsatisfactory point of crossing in the journey is Old Shoreham Road at the proposed crossing site.

“This is also the crossing point for countless other families and children trying to make their journeys to school in exactly the same way as us.”

Mr Lavelle contacted Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, about the petition. He is also Mr Lavelle’s ward councillor.

Early last month, Mr Lavelle received a letter from Councillor Muten, saying that the site had been included in the council’s Safer Better Streets programme.

The council said: “Every year we assess requests for safety improvements all over the city, using our Safer Better Streets assessment process.”

Councillor Muten, who represents Goldsmid ward, wrote to Mr Lavelle: “I completely understand the importance of this location, given the number of schools and pedestrian routes in the area.

“I’d like to reassure you that this is already listed as item two on our Safer Better Streets programme.

“It will be included in the consultation planned for the new year, where we’ll be seeking feedback from residents and stakeholders.”

The consultation went up on Brighton and Hove City Council’s website on Monday (12 January) under the heading Safer Better Streets Silverdale Road / Old Shoreham Road.

It is due to close on Sunday 22 February. To see more or respond, click here.