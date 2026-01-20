New bus stop display boards installed last summer are still not reliably working and won’t be fixed until the end of February.

The new boards were meant to be an upgrade on the 20-year-old boards they replaced last year when Vix Technology was awarded a council contract to install them.

But many – particularly those at the city’s biggest and busiest stops – have been full of glitches and often left blank.

Now, the contractor is conducting an audit of all the boards, and it’s hoped all will be working by February.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, said: “We completely understand people’s frustration at the unreliability of some of the bus stop display boards and have been challenging the contractor on this.

“In addition to an ongoing review of the contractor’s delivery plan, an audit of all the city’s bus display boards is nearing completion to ensure all boards that are not working are identified and repaired.

“The audit and repair work is being funded by our contractor and not the council.

“We are very disappointed in the contractor’s failings and apologise to residents for the inconvenience this has caused them.

“We expect the contractor to have this completed by the end of February.”

Vix Technology, which was awarded the £6 million contract by Brighton and Hove City Council and East Sussex County Council, was approached for comment.