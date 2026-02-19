Homeless families are being housed in empty council homes in a bid to cut the cost of temporary accommodation – but the trade-off would mean longer on the waiting list for others.

Brighton and Hove City Council is launching a consultation on its short-term scheme, which has already seen some homeless families rehomed since 19 January.

The short-term scheme, which is set to run until 1 May and involve up to 80 empty homes, is estimated to save the council £0.75 million this year.

However, it will cause delays for some people currently on the housing register bidding for homes.

Homeless people are usually expected to wait for council housing while living in temporary accommodation, as being placed straight into a council flat can create an incentive to contrive homelessness.

The council is considering extending the scheme past 1 May for another year, and is seeking feedback, particularly from those on the waiting list or existing tenants.

The priority for the accommodation is families with children, households currently placed outside the city, and those in nightly paid temporary accommodation where there will be demonstrated health or educational benefits.

The proposal being looked at is the option of continuing the use of vacant council homes as temporary accommodation for up to a maximum of 100 additional properties over a further 12 months.

It estimates this would involve around 20 er cent of the council homes that become available for letting over a year.

Some empty homes are exempt from the policy – seniors housing properties, mobility-adapted properties and housing association properties.

The council also retains the right to allocate homes to households on the housing register in certain exceptional circumstances, which are considered on a case-by-case basis.

Cabinet member for housing Gill Williams said: “We introduced this short-term scheme to improve the support for homeless families and help ease the increasing homelessness crisis our city is facing.

“One of the key priorities in our Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2025 to 2030 is to increase supply and standards in temporary accommodation, and we have a number of schemes in place to do that – including developing more council-owned and managed temporary accommodation.

“But we need to act now to ease the acute pressure on temporary accommodation support. We believe this measure will have positive impact on mental and physical health, particularly for children and vulnerable adults.

“We’re now inviting resident’s views on the scheme and the scheme and the option of extending it for up to a maximum of 100 additional properties over a further 12 months. Please do take part in the consultation to have your say.”

Click here to take part in the consultation, which runs to 1 April.