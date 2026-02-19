A former school building is set to be converted into a hub for multiple local charities.

Homewood College, which taught kids with mental health issues and special needs, closed in 2024 after being rated inadequate by Ofsted.

Brighton and Hove City Council, which owns the site, has now submitted a planning application to itself to change the use to a charity hub for a temporary period of six years.

It had previously considered selling the site, in Queensdown School Road, Moulsecoomb, for housing – but these plans now appear to have been put on hold.

The application says: “The purpose of this application is to apply for a temporary change of use from a school to allow tenants to occupy the building, whose uses

are charities.

“Moulsecoomb train station is a two minute walk away, bus links from Lewes road are easily accessible.

“The existing locations of these charities are in Moulsecoomb therefore causes minimal disruption to their community service.

“It is worth noting multiple charities will occupy the space and this will become a community hub to maximise accessibility and help the community as a whole.

“The charities that will be occupying focus on the welfare of vulnerable people.”

The charities in question are not named in the application.