Hailing from Byron Bay in the Far North Coast of New South Wales, the four boys in Mini Skirt (Jesse Pumphrey – bass, Jacob Pumphrey – drums, Jacob Boylan – vocals, and Cam Campbell – guitar), produce a timeless sound that’s rough as guts and truly ensconced in the essence of pub rock that captures the climate of current-day Australia. Things aren’t always picturesque and idyllic; the vocals are urgent and frustrated while the music has a rawness and melody, sonically painting a picture of the hope through the struggle.

Five long years since their debut album ‘Casino’ snuck into the ears of punk enthusiasts around the world, Mini Skirt’s second full length album, ‘All That We Know’ was released at the tail end of 2025 to much acclaim and the band are now finally poised to hit EU and UK stages for a 9 date tour this coming May, which thankfully includes a date here in Brighton at Daltons on the seafront near the pier, courtesy of Acid Box promoters.

Before that though, the band have released a new single cut from the album titled ‘Mud’, with a video created by Ben Portnoy from fellow Australian pub punk thrashers C.O.F.F.I.N. that perfectly captures the band’s chaotic, ragged punk rock charm.

All grit and no glamour, Mini Skirt’s noisy new body of work is underpinned by lyricist and visual artist Jacob Boylan, painting a picture of the modern social climate, every verse and chorus a well-crafted and concise assessment that has the listener replaying each line to be sure they don’t miss a word. This is, as always, laid on top of the dirty, driving guitar/bass tones and skin splitting drums that have helped Mini Skirt to develop their own sound in a heavily saturated and competitive corner of rock’n’roll. Paying homage to Australian pioneers such as X and Radio Birdman, Mini Skirt’s sound remains raw and honest.

Catch Mini Skirt live at the following dates in May:

01/05 – Eindhoven, NL @ Fuzz Club Festival

02/05 – Utrecht, NL @ De Nijverheid

03/05 – Rotterdam, NL @ Vessell 11

05/05 – Paris, FR @ Le Chinois 93

06/05 – Brighton, UK @ Daltons

07/05 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

08/05 – Manchester, UK @ The Castle

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ The Old Hairdressers

10/05 – Bristol, UK @ The Croft

Grab your tickets for the Brighton date HERE.

Find your copy of ‘All That We Know’ HERE.

linktr.ee/miniskirt666