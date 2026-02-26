Aircooled are an East Sussex based supergroup for those that are in the know!

The band comprise Justin Welch (Piroshka, Elastica, Suede, The Jesus And Mary Chain) on drums and electronic presets; Oliver Cherer (Gilroy Mere, Dollboy, Miki Berenyi Trio) on vocals, guitar, and synth; Katharine Wallinger (Wedding Present, Viv Albertine) on bass; and Riz Maslen (Neotropic, FSOL) on vocals, synths, flute, and tambourine. For live work they are regularly joined by local artist Mew on synth, drumpads, and tambourine. And when we last caught them in action at Lewes Psych Fest, they were also accompanied by their friend Helen Edwards on clarinet, drumpads, and cowbell.

They have released a couple of top quality albums, both of which proudly sit in my record collection – these being 2022’s ‘St Leopards’ and 2024’s ‘Eat The Gold’.

However, yesterday they announced the forthcoming release of their third long-player. It’s called ‘My God it’s Full of Stars!’ and will be released into the world on 3rd April 2026 on the Music’s Not Dead label. It’s a full length album with seven new songs recorded and produced at their studios in St Leonards and like the previous two, features stunning new artwork from Mew. So keep an eye out for further information from the band about ‘My God it’s Full of Stars!’ in the coming weeks.

In support of the new record Aircooled have announced their first Brighton show in a while. This will see them make a welcome return to the Green Door Store, where they have previously played a storming set to a full capacity crowd. This took place on 17th November 2024 – Read our review HERE.

The new date has been organised by Melting Vinyl promoters and this will be taking place on Wednesday 6th May and tickets are on sale right now from HERE.

linktr.ee/aircooled