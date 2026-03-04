A former builder’s store in Brighton can be turned into a house after councillors granted planning permission.

The application went through without debate at a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee this afternoon (Wednesday 4 March).

Twelve objections were sent to the council about the plans for the old WJ Mitchell building contractors’ premises, at 62 St George’s Road, in Kemp Town.

But none of the objectors attended the meeting at Hove Town Hall to speak about their concerns.

As a result, plans to add an extra floor and convert the building into a five-bedroom house were approved.

The planning application was submitted by the building’s new owner, Lost Property One Limited, which is run by Hove-based Dino Buonguidi, 46.

The property has been empty since 2018 and planning permission had already been granted for a previous planning application to add an extra floor and turn the premises into three flats.

St George’s Road is in the East Cliff Conservation Area but the Brighton and Hove Conservation Advisory Group (CAG) did not object to the plans.

Council heritage officials did not object to the scheme either although they suggested that the window frames should be timber.