Oslo Twins are a London-based indie-synth-pop group crafting moody soundscapes that blend trip hop, lo-fi, and atmospheric electronica. Emerging from Bristol’s DIY scene, they’ve supported The Last Dinner Party and played Green Man, Manchester Psych Fest, and more. Their critically acclaimed 2025 EP ‘Tresor’, featuring their danceable hit ‘I Wake Up Slowly’, explores memory, dreams, and emotion through intimate vocals, minimal beats, and haunting textures.

They have already released a solid body of work which is best located on their Bandcamp page HERE.

We were lucky to have caught Oslo Twins in action back on 18th January 2023 when they were performing in Brighton for the second time. Our account read as thus:

Second on the bill, playing Brighton for only their second time, were Oslo Twins. They are a five-piece band, not a duet as their name may suggest, from Bristol. Originally the Oslo Twins were a two-piece band formed by vocalist Claudia Vulliamy and guitarist Eric Davies, who met at Bristol University in a philosophy seminar. Other musicians were later added to the line-up. With the band name and numbers clarified, onto the more important music.

Oslo Twins’ dream pop sound includes hints and influences from dance, industrial and lo-fi, making them more than your usual dream pop act. Their set opened with an atmospheric soundscape like a storm breaking.

Lead singer Claudia’s vocals had shades of early Kate Bush on some songs, such as ‘Circe’. On others she switched to a more folk spoken word storytelling style. Her voice has a fan in B C Camplight, who referred to Claudia Vulliamy as “Probably my favourite vocalist at the moment”.

While some dream pop and shoegaze live performances can be too quiet, Oslo Twins had a good balanced sound. On the third track of their set, they mixed it up with faster tempo song with dance rhythms and more prominent drums and keyboards. Claudia, who was fairly stationary up to this point, became more animated breaking out into a dance. The following song had a quiet folk feel, while the final song of their set had a more pop feel.

The crowd at The Hope & Ruin were engaged with Oslo Twins’ set clapping along with the music, and gave them a very good reception. I, for one, will be looking out for Oslo Twin’s next performance in Brighton.

Thankfully the band are now set to return and will be headlining at The Prince Albert on Wednesday 22nd April, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters. Support will come from RY-GUY and Cordelia Gartside. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

linktr.ee/oslotwins