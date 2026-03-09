The council has put one of its main offices up for sale £5 million to bring in cash to help fund its £240 million “capital investment programme”.

Brighton and Hove City Council is moving staff out of Bartholomew House, also known as Barts House, in Bartholomew Square, Brighton, so that the ground, first and second floors will be vacant.

The third and fourth floors are let to Freedom Works for a base rent of £122,000 a year on a contract that runs until 2039.

An advert suggested that the site could keep being used as offices or, with planning permission, as a hotel or for holidays lets, prompting housing campaigners to start a petition calling on the council to turn it into temporary housing.

The proceeds from the proposed sale are intended to go towards the capital spending programme which includes a £113 million investment in housing in the coming financial year.

An advert for the building said: “The property is offered for sale on a new long lease for a term of at least 250 years at a peppercorn ground rent.”

Housing campaigner Daniel Harris, who started the petition, called for an emergency council meeting, suspension of the sale and greater transparency.

The read or sign the petition, headed Emergency Petition – Stop the Batholomew House Giveaway, on Change.org, click here.

Mr Harris said that the office space could be turned into temporary housing by the council.

He said that he was worried that the space could be converted into short-term holiday lets – as happened with the old Green Diamond offices to the east of the square.

Mr Harris said: “The council has a good history of converting in-house assets to temporary accommodation over the last few years. Palace Place has just been finished. Why on earth has this happened?

“This Labour council will forever be seen as the council who gave away the i360, writing off the £51 million owed, the council which sold off our best assets and made this city much poorer in the long term.”

The petition also raises the council’s £19 million contract with Base One to provide temporary housing for homeless people.

Brighton and Hove Housing Coalition, of which Mr Harris is a member, has already raised concerns, saying that the company had assets of just £55,000 and was incorporated in May 2023.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, the council’s cabinet member for customer services and the public realm, said that the cabinet agreed to explore selling the building on a long lease to raise money to tackle frontline services including homelessness.

Last October, the cabinet agreed to sell unwanted property such as disused offices to raise, in the first instance, about £10 million, with the aim over the coming years of buying 200 homes for temporary housing.

This is expected to reduce the significant sums that are currently paid to private landlords.

Councillor Allen said: “We are moving services out of Bartholomew House as part of our efforts to reduce property costs on buildings we operate.

“This is a good thing for local taxpayers and services because we shouldn’t be wasting money on half-empty buildings but using it to support frontline services that residents need.

“The building has planning protection in place for it to be used as office space and the third and fourth floors are currently let as offices.

“While technically it would not be impossible to change the use, the council would have to demonstrate there is no demand for offices in this area in order to do so.

“We are working hard to ensure residents can continue to access housing advice and homelessness support once the service relocates to Hove Town Hall.”

Councillor Allen said that housing advice and homelessness support would continue with the same opening hours, saying that people could contact them by phone, online or in person at Hove Town Hall.