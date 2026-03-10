Man/Woman/Chainsaw today shared news of their biggest headlining tour yet, for this coming September and October, including dates across the UK and Ireland including stops in Dublin, Belfast, the band’s biggest London headliner yet at the Electric Ballroom, and a date here in Brighton at the ever-popular Concorde 2.

The ticket pre-sale for those on the band’s mailing list (sign up HERE) begins this Thursday 12th March at 10:00am with general sale beginning at 10:00am this Friday 13th March. Buy tickets HERE.

At the end of last year, Man/Woman/Chainsaw announced their signing to Fiction Records, home to The Cure, St. Vincent, The Horrors and Billie Marten amongst others, with the beguiling single ‘Only Girl’, recorded at RAK Studios with Geordie Greep producer Seth Evans & Margo Broom, who also worked with the band on their previous single ‘Adam & Steve’. Both ‘Adam & Steve’ and ‘Only Girl’ made the BBC 6 playlist.

Early in 2026, with more music set to land in the near future, Man/Woman/Chainsaw find themselves standing confidently at the very forefront of a new wave of British bands “most likely to”.

Described by Rolling Stone at SXSW as “a young band in the process of inventing something ecstatically new”, the London-based six-piece, a close-knit group formed by friends Billy Ward & Vera Leppänen at only 16 years old, have already secured significant attention from the likes of The Quietus, Guardian, NME, The Line Of Best Fit, DIY, So Young, Stereogum, The Fader, BBC 6 Music and more.

Their debut album will follow later in the year. In the meantime check out their releases on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Man/Woman/Chainsaw live UK & Ireland concert dates:

July

Fri 24 – Thirsk – Deer Shed Festival

September

Sat 19 – Belfast – Ulster Sports Club

Sun 20 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s

Tue 22 – Manchester – Gorilla

Wed 23 – Leeds – Brudenell Social Club

Thu 24 – Newcastle – The Grove

Fri 25 – Glasgow – King Tut’s

Sat 26 – Sheffield – Float Along Festival

Tue 29 – Guildford – The Boileroom

Wed 30 – Brighton – Concorde 2

October

Thu 1 – Portsmouth – The Wedgewood Rooms

Fri 2 – Bristol – Thekla

Sat 3 – Cardiff – The Globe

Mon 5 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

Tue 6 – Birmingham – Hare & Hounds

Wed 7 – London – Electric Ballroom

Man/Woman/Chainsaw are:

Billy Ward (vocals, guitars)

Emmie-Mae Avery (vocals, keys/synths)

Vera Leppänen (vocals, bass)

Clio Harwood (violin)

Lola Cherry (drums)

Billy Doyle (guitars)

linktr.ee/manwomanchainsaw