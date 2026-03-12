DEATHBYROMY (Romy Flores) is a Los Angeles–based independent artist whose music fuses energetic alt-pop with industrial grit, pulsating dance synths and unflinching honesty. Blurring the lines between vulnerability and power, she has become one of the most distinctive voices in modern alternative pop music—amassing over 200 million global streams and a devoted worldwide fanbase drawn to her darkly glamorous, genre-bending sound.

Her debut album, ‘HOLLYWOOD FOREVER’ (released April 2025 via ONErpm), marked a defining moment in her career. A raw and intimate reflection on her hometown, the record serves as both a love letter and a requiem to Los Angeles—where beauty and brutality coexist in a constant, irresistible pull. With over 15 million Spotify streams to date, ‘HOLLYWOOD FOREVER’ received critical acclaim for its bold story-telling, cinematic scope and sonic range, cementing DeathbyRomy as a visionary force in the alt-pop landscape.

Following the release, Romy embarked on her first-ever U.S. headline tour in spring 2025, selling out shows nationwide and earning praise for her electrifying live energy and immersive stage visuals. Her European debut headline run soon followed, with sold-out shows including London, Utrecht, and Berlin, alongside festival appearances at 2000 Trees (UK) and Deichbrand (Germany).

With over 1 million combined social media followers, 830k monthly Spotify listeners, and 58 million+ video views, DeathbyRomy’s influence continues to grow. Her music has been featured in TV shows such as Ginny & Georgia and The L Word, as well as the Oscar-nominated soundtrack for ‘Promising Young Woman’, where she contributed both a haunting cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’ and an original song used in the film’s climax.

Having toured with Bring Me the Horizon, The Used, Pierce the Veil, BabyMetal, Set It Off and Crown the Empire, Romy has proven her ability to transcend genre boundaries—equally at home on rock stages and pop playlists. Her collaborations with brands like Balenciaga and Elena Valez and features in Billboard, Nylon, Flaunt, Notion and Alternative Press, reflect her seamless blend of music, fashion and visual storytelling.

In 2026, DeathbyRomy returns to Europe with her ‘Manic Dream Tour’, an expansive headline run promising an elevated production and a setlist spanning her full catalogue—including new, unreleased material as she enters her unapologetic “popstar” era. This next chapter finds her evolving yet again—bolder, freer, and more electric than ever before.

You can catch BeathbyRomy in action in Brighton, courtesy of LOUT promotions, who is bringing the artist to the Dust venue in East Street on Monday 29th June. Support will come from Jayden Hammer.

Grab your tickets from HERE at 10am Friday 13th March.

linktr.ee/deathbyromy