Sunderland 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1

Yankuba Minteh squeezed in the only goal of the game as Brighton and Hove Albion clinched a 1-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Both sides had great chances in the opening minutes of an end-to-end first half, with Jack Hinshelwood superbly denied by Melker Ellborg and Lewis Dunk making a goal-line stop from Chemsdine Talbi.

Chris Rigg had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half and Brighton took the lead through Minteh’s effort from the narrowest of angles.

The Seagulls held on to return to winning ways in the Premier League after defeat to Arsenal 10 days ago while Sunderland slipped to a third straight loss at home.

Sunderland made four changes to the team beaten by Port Vale in the FA Cup, with striker Brian Brobbey returning from injury, while Albion captain Dunk returned as one of four changes for Brighton from the Arsenal match.

Ellborg made an excellent save in the ninth minute when Minteh’s teasing ball into the six-yard area was met by Hinshelwood. His first-time effort was stopped by the outstretched leg of the Sunderland goalkeeper.

Pascal Gross blasted narrowly wide from the resulting corner – and the Black Cats came close moments later when Rigg’s cross into the box was flicked towards Talbi. The winger’s powerful shot was cleared from the goal-line by Dunk.

Omar Alderete had an ambitious effort comfortably held by Bart Verbruggen and Sunderland were forced to clear their lines as Brighton had several shots pinball around the box.

Noah Sadiki had two attempts before former Sunderland striker Danny Welbeck laid a neat pass in for Hinshelwood. But his tame effort was saved by Ellborg and Jan Paul van Hecke’s hooked shot from a corner was cleared.

The hosts had a good string of chances before half-time when Habib Diarra’s cross into Brobbey was booted away by the Seagulls defence and Rigg sliced an overhead kick wide before Lutsharel Geertruida forced Verbruggen to push a shot away.

Sunderland started the second half brightly but Rigg’s strike four minutes in was chalked off after a video review found that Alderete was offside in the build-up.

After putting the Seagulls under pressure from a goal-kick, Brobbey fired over the bar – but Brighton began to work back into the game.

The Seagulls went ahead in the 58th minute when a corner was quickly recycled. Gross had a stab and Minteh – formerly at Sunderland’s rivals Newcastle – picked up the clearance.

Whether he was trying to pass or shot mattered little because the ball squeezed into the goal from the tightest of angles between Ellborg and the post. Van Hecke was on hand and may even have obscured the keeper’s view.

Sunderland suffered a blow as defender Dan Ballard was unable to continue but the Black Cats pressed for an equaliser, with Trai Hume firing over the crossbar.

Brighton found themselves in a promising position but Diego Gomez blasted over and, at the opposite end, Verbruggen made a great save to claw Alderete’s header away.

Sunderland found themselves frustrated as Albion cleared successive free-kicks and Dennis Cirkin hooked the ball over in stoppage time as the visitors managed to stave off their hosts.

Brighton move up to 10th in the table, with 40 points from 30 games, ahead of Sunderland in 12th on goal difference.

Next up, the Albion are due to host Liverpool at the Amex in the lunchtime kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday 21 March.