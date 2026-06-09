Armed police swooped on a park after a man was reportedly threatening children with a gun yesterday evening.

Sussex Police said they received a report about concerns over a man’s behaviour and possession of a suspected firearm in Peacehaven at about 6.20pm on 8 June.

Posts on a local Facebook group said a man had been threatening children at The Dell off the South Coast Road. A car was later stopped in Lake Drive.

Officers including armed officers attended and a vehicle was stopped.

A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in public. He remains in custody at this stage.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the man’s vehicle and an address in Peacehaven were searched, and three suspected firearms or imitation firearms have been seized.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while we complete our enquiries and to provide reassurance.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1243.”