Five people who were arrested during Saturday’s far right demo and counter-protest are still under investigation.

Eight people were arrested during the clashes between hundreds attending the South East Patriot’s rally and thousands who gathered to support the Carnival Against Fascism at Brighton Station.

Those arrested included Raise the Colours co-founder Ryan Bridge, who was held for common assault. The 44-year-old, from Worcestershire, has been conditionally bailed until 14 July.

All the other people arrested were from Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area.

A 23-year-old Brighton woman arrested for possession a pyrotechnic article has been referred for an out of court disposal.

Two men – a 41-year-old from Hove arrested to prevent a breach of the peace, and a 53-year-old from Portslade arrested for common assault – have been released without charge.

The others still under investigation are: