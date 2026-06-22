Families and carers of people who use the Wellington House day centre are planning a protest outside Hove Town Hall next week.

They said that the potential closure of the day centre would be a “disaster” and that Brighton and Hove City Council would end up spending more than the £400,000 that officials hoped to save.

The council voted through the £400,000 cut at the annual budget meeting in February on the back of a plan to close the day centre for adults with learning disabilities.

With the council’s cabinet due to discuss a “carers strategy” at a meeting on Monday (29 June), campaigners are planning to protest from 10am outside the town hall in Norton Road.

More than 3,300 people have signed a petition on the Change.org website, headed Save Wellington House Learning Disability Day Centre in Brighton and Hove, calling on the council to protect the service.

The results of a 12-week consultation are due to be presented to the council’s cabinet later this year.

Parents and carers have warned that plans to close Wellington House are likely to cost the council more than the £400,000 that it hopes to save from the move.

The day centre provides much-needed respite for families and carers and one campaigner said that if just two families were no longer able to cope, the cost of two residential placements would outweigh any saving from the closure.

Labour councillor Mitchie Alexander, the council’s cabinet member for communities, equalities, public health and adult social care, said that she was committed to meeting with families to shape future services.

Lou Vaughan, whose brother attends the centre, said: “We want to show the council we disagree with their proposal – and get more public support. We plan to give out flyers with a link to our petition at the protest.

“We’re generally angry with the council for targeting vulnerable people to make savings, for looking at numbers, not people, and we feel we’ve been lied to by the council.”