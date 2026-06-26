Six people were rescued and many more helped by lifeboat volunteers last night after strong offshore winds got swimmers, paddleboarders and kayakers in trouble.

Brighton RNLI’s first call came at 6.54pm following reports of a swimmer after a float. Thankfully, the casualty was located safe and well while snorkelling near the West Pier.

At 8.07pm, the lifeboat was diverted to four teenagers, two on stand-up paddleboards and two in the water. The group was able to make its way safely back to shore.

Just 13 minutes later, the crew responded to a man and woman, wearing only swimwear and no lifejackets, who were being pushed further out to sea beyond Palace Pier by the offshore wind. Both were brought safely ashore.

At 8.30pm, the volunteer crew rescued a kayaker whose vessel had begun to sink around half a mile offshore. The casualty was not wearing a lifejacket.

The final rescue of the evening came at around 9pm when three young women on stand-up paddleboards were spotted drifting past Palace Pier in fading light.

None were wearing lifejackets and, despite their efforts, they were unable to make progress back towards the beach against the offshore wind. All three were safely brought ashore.

Charlie Dannreuther, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Brighton RNLI, said: “This was an exceptionally busy evening for our volunteer crew, with one incident following another in quick succession.

“What linked almost every call was the strength of the offshore wind. From the beach the sea can look calm and inviting, but offshore winds can quickly carry people much further from shore than they expect.

“Several of the people we helped weren’t wearing lifejackets or buoyancy aids, which significantly increases the risk if something goes wrong.

“These incidents also happened shortly after the lifeguard service had finished for the day, so we’d encourage anyone planning a trip to the beach to check when lifeguards are on duty and, wherever possible, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

“We’re delighted everyone returned safely, but these incidents are an important reminder that conditions can change very quickly.

“Before heading onto the water, always check the weather and wind forecast, wear a suitable lifejacket or buoyancy aid, carry a means of calling for help, and make sure someone knows where you’re going.”