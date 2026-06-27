An ambulance has crashed on the A23 this morning (Saturday 27 June) with a Mercedes that police said was being driven from Brighton.

The road was closed, partially reopening northbound at about 10.30am, some three hours after the crash.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after the crash which happened just after 7.30am and left the ambulance on its roof and the Mercedes on fire.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A23 at Pease Pottage involving a private ambulance and Mercedes SUV on Saturday morning (27 June).

“The collision happened just after 7.30am, leading to the closure of the A23 northbound carriageway which was partially opened three hours later.

“The ambulance had rolled on to its roof and the car caught fire but no one was seriously injured.

“There was not a patient in the ambulance at the time.

“Anyone who witnessed a grey Mercedes SUV being driven from Brighton ahead of the collision is asked to contact police.

“Any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 336 of 27/06.”