YARD are the electrifying three-piece electropunk band from Dublin comprising George Ryan (beats, synth), Emmet White (beats, vocals) and Daniel Malone (guitar).

YARD bridges the gap between electronica and post-punk, creating an auditory onslaught that leaves audiences sweaty, energized, and strangely unnerved. It’s fair to say that YARD are rapidly carving out their own niche in the UK, Irish and European music scene.

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They are deservedly known for their intense and immersive live shows! So if you want to know what YARD are all about, then simply check out their live performance from 6th December 2024 at the l’Antipode in Rennes in France for KEXP. Watch and enjoy it HERE.

Last year witnessed YARD release 9 tracks across their ‘YARD’ & ‘YARD II’ EP’s, these being solid bodies of work comprising true fan favourites. These being ‘Trevor’, ‘Appetite’, ‘Slumber’, ‘Sunlight’, ‘Essential Tremor’, ‘Big Shoes’, ‘Friction’, ‘Lawmaker’ and ‘Auto Erotic’. The tunes were then released as a limited edition (of 500) ‘Dinked Edition’ white marbled vinyl release, a copy of which proudly sits in my own record collection!

As part of their 20 date tour that has just been announced, YARD are heading to Volks in Brighton on Thursday 3rd September. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. Grab yours whilst you can and it’s going to be an immense night out! See ya down the front!

Tickets for all YARD concerts can be found HERE.

linktr.ee/yardband

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