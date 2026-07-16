It has been announced that there is to be a brand-new day-long music festival coming to the coastal industrial landscape of The Sidings, Newhaven (Part of the Towner BN9 programme). This is aptly titled ‘Port Of Cool’ as it’s close to Newhaven Port plus in the shadow of the famous swing-bridge, and it will be happening on Saturday 25th July from 1:00pm to 11:00pm.

Brighton’s beloved Family Store are collaborating with Look Again to create a one-day music festival, the first of its kind in the town.

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This will feature the very best in alternative, underground and left-field live music, DJs, local food, ABYSS craft beer, independent traders and perhaps a little bit of ritual for the day.

Let’s Meet The Artists:

MEMORIALS

Their latest album ‘All Clouds Bring Not Rain’ dropped back in March and it immediately draws you in. With a sound that carries a multitude of genres from Psyche, avant-pop, Folk, Free-Jazz and much more it’s a bit like Nico fronting Can but also something completely its own.

PADDY STEER

Hacked and homemade instruments, offer up cosmic drum-led space funk. A stage outfit to die for and an unforgettable performance that you’ll remember for a long time. He’s a legend and a delight. You’d be daft to miss it!

THE BABY SEALS

Garage-punk trio of lasses playing heavy, fuzz-laden noise with melodies, harmony and humour. Poking fun at the patriarchy, getting older and maybe wise and shopping in Aldi.

NICK GRANATA

Nick is a member of Shovel Dance Collective: an act at the forefront of the UK’s alt-folk revival scene. Nick will be performing tracks from the new ‘My Heart is Running Backwards! A Martial Artist! With a Closed Fist! Woof!’ album (out July 24th). A deeply fun listen that tackles deeply personal subjects at the same time. A disarmingly charming listen and watch.

M.WOODROE

M.Woodroe brings their grunge- and angle-punk-inspired voice (à la The Julie Ruin, Babes in Toyland, Bull in the Heather-era Sonic Youth) to the first-ever Port of Cool.

With their debut EP out via Venn Records later in the year and new single ‘Sweetness, Sweetness’ dropping soon, this is a great chance to see a solid Brighton band on the rise.

MINOR DENTS

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