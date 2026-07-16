Taking place across three magical days, 31st July – 2nd August, ‘Good Vibrations Society’ returns for 2026 with an expanded programme celebrating music, wellbeing, ecology and community in the heart of the Ashdown Forest. Set within the stunning surroundings of Pippingford Park, the family-friendly festival continues to evolve, offering an immersive experience designed to nourish the soul and inspire connection across all ages.

With music at its core, the 2026 lineup brings together a rich and diverse mix of world-class live artists, DJs and emerging talent.

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Friday sets the tone in style with unmissable performances from Ms Dynamite, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Fabio & Grooverider, Zed Bias, Josh Skints and Ellis Dee.

Saturday continues to build the energy with Orbital (DJ Set), Hollie Cook, London Afrobeat Collective, Ebi Soda, Nectar Woode and Doc Scott.

Sunday delivers a huge finale with Heatwave, Bay City Rollers, Ibibio Sound Machine, Sam Wills, Olympia Vitalis, Prince Fatty and Tru Thoughts ft. Footshooter & Rhys Baker.

Thoughtfully curated for all ages and tastes, the programme spans everything from homegrown emerging talent to globally renowned artists, inviting audiences to discover the new while reconnecting with the familiar. At ‘Good Vibrations Society’, music is more than entertainment; it is a universal language that brings people together, creating shared moments of joy, reflection and connection.

A LIVING FESTIVAL ECOSYSTEM

The festival’s layout mirrors the growth of a tree from grounding roots to full bloom, guiding audiences through a connected journey of grounding discovery. At its foundation sits The Root, a dedicated wellbeing space hosted by Yard Yoga. Opening and closing each day with cacao-fuelled ceremonies, it offers free yoga, meditation, dance and movement classes, alongside workshops, talks and evening music.

Positioned nearby is The Enchanted Wild Spa, featuring outdoor saunas, hot tubs and plunge pools, anchoring the festival in rest and restoration. The Branches hosts a curated programme of talks and workshops exploring mental, physical and conscious wellbeing, a space for ideas to grow, perspectives to shift and meaningful conversations to unfold.

The Nest provides an intimate platform for emerging artists, nurturing new talent and future voices, while The Warren delivers the festival’s electronic music offering. At the heart of the site lies the High Street, the central pathway connecting each space, lined with independent traders offering locally sourced food, drinks and handcrafted goods.

Families are welcomed into The Hive, a vibrant children’s playscape designed for creativity, exploration and connection. At its peak sits The Bloom, the main stage and beating heart of the festival, where the full energy of the weekend comes together. New for 2026, The Lily Pad introduces an on-site night-time pop-up club venue, bringing curated late-night sessions into the forest setting.

WELLBEING & EXPERIENCES

Beyond the music, ‘Good Vibrations Society’ offers a deeply immersive wellbeing programme designed to inspire growth, connection and regeneration Festivalgoers can enjoy a range of free activities throughout the weekend, including yoga, meditation, dance and singing classes throughout the weekend, alongside a 5K run club, and a programme of talks and workshops centred around wellbeing, and a magical forest adventure, an interactive experience for all ages where storytelling and nature intertwine.

At its core, ‘Good Vibrations’ is grounded in personal development, community and meaningful connection to nature, to each other and to ourselves. The weekend offers a space to slow down, reconnect and embrace experiences that restore, inspire and nourish both body and mind. Additional highlights include aerial hoop performances, a curated shopping experience featuring sustainable and handcrafted goods, and a wide selection of locally sourced food and drink.

“We have snuggled a festival into a truly stunning environment on the Ashdown Forest. Over the years, stages and spaces have come and gone, and now in 2026, I can honestly say, we’ve nailed it. Whether waking up or going to bed with the sunrise, attendees can enjoy being in nature, with one another and connecting to any number of the performances and activities on offer.” – Festival founder, Johnny Scratch Lee

LOOKING AHEAD

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