Brighton…It’s all gone Pete Tong!

This afternoon, the Brighton Centre have announced that Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra will be performing at the venue as part of the select 5-date UK Ibiza Classics tour.

It promises to be the nation’s most unforgettable Orchestral Dance Party and will be conducted by Jules Buckley. So what’s it going to be like? Well my friends, to get you into the mood, you can watch Pete’s complete video of ‘Ibiza Classics Live From The O2’ HERE.

The revered DJ, broadcaster and dance pioneer Pete Tong’s show will feature a whole host of special guest vocalists and DJ’s. Ibiza Classics is the world’s most iconic classical electronic music event and promises to be a party like no other. Inventively bold and brightly re-imagined, this touring phenomenon is firmly part of the live music calendar.

Three albums in with ‘Classic House’, ‘Ibiza Classics’ and the new ‘Chilled Classics’, (which is available right now – click HERE to purchase/stream) Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena in a wholly fresh, forward-thinking way. All classic, all new, all good times. Ibiza Classics 2020 will be bigger and better than ever.

The 2020 live dates are:

Tuesday 1st December Brighton Centre

Wednesday 2nd December Manchester Arena

Thursday 3rd December Birmingham Arena

Friday 4th December London The O2

Saturday 5th December London The O2

“It all goes right for Pete Tong” 4/5 London Evening Standard

“I challenge anyone to go to a concert more elated and enjoyable as Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics” Manchester’s Finest

“Ibiza classics blew the sold-out arena away” Bournemouth Echo

Purchase your tickets from Ticketmaster or GigsAndTours or from the Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk

For further information, visit www.petetong.com and www.theheritageorchestra.com

