Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Aston Villa 0
Posted On 18 Jan 2020 at 3:54 pm
Albion have a vital lead against Aston Villa after Leandro Trossard scored on 37 minutes.
Jack Grealish had looked good for Villa although former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, making his debut, has looked nervy at times for the visitors.
