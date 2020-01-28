Brighton seafront chippie wins licence to sell alcohol

A compromise between the licensing authorities and a seafront fish and chip shop means that the chippie will be able to sell alcoholic drinks.

The owner of Captain’s on the Lower Promenade, in Madeira Drive, Brighton, have agreed “café” licensing rules to sell beers, wine and spirits.

The restrictions mean that only customers seated at tables, served by waiting staff with “substantial food” can order alcohol.

Alcohol sales must end by 10pm with the restaurant closing at 10.30pm.

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council’s Licensing Department had originally opposed the application by Manpreet Sandhu who wanted the restaurant to stay open until 1am with alcohol available to people without food.

This fell foul of the council’s licensing policy.

A report said that it was in Queen’s Park ward which was the third worst in Brighton and Hove for violence against the person, sexual offences and police-recorded alcohol-related incidents.

It was also the worst ward for alcohol-related hospital A&E (accident and emergency) attendances and the third worst for alcohol-related ambulance call-outs.

The compromise meant that a licensing panel that was due to meet and discuss the application today (Monday 27 January) was cancelled.

Captain’s occupies the site that was previously Azure, owned by Max Mazurenko, which closed after mouse droppings were found.

Its alcohol licence was also revoked after the conditions were breached.

The new owner said that more than £300,000 had been invested in the restaurant because it had “deteriorated” in the three years that it was closed.