Hey Brighton! Have you got the ‘Bug’ for King Nun?

KING NUN will be heading out on a huge 13-date UK headline tour starting tomorrow. Thankfully an appearance is scheduled for Brighton. The dates come in the wake of the band’s acclaimed debut album ‘MASS’, which was released through the iconic Dirty Hit in October last year, and sees the Wandsworth quartet embrace darker sonic inspirations and cultish imagery for their first full length release.

If we may be so bold to suggest a fave track from this exciting consistently great album, then you can certainly do no wrong then checking out track 10, which is ‘Bug’. Watch their video for it HERE. If you like it then you may wish to order your copy of ‘MASS’ HERE.

It’s not just us that can see the potential of KING NUN, check out what other have to say:

“… A slice of classic indie …” DORK 4/5

“… A sound to be reckoned with …” DIY 4/5

“… An impressive and noteworthy reckoning …” NME

“… A bold statement of intent that is followed through to the letter …” GIGWISE 9/10

The run of dates will see the band play their biggest headline shows to date around the UK. Tickets are available through the band’s official website: www.kingnun.com

The KING NUN tour dates, which includes a show at the popular Green Door Store on Monday 10th February, are shown below:

Thu 06 NORWICH Waterfront

Fri 07 LEEDS Headrow House

Sat 08 NOTTINGHAM Bodega

Mon 10 BRIGHTON Green Door Store

Tue 11 BOURNEMOUTH Anvil

Thu 13 LONDON Boston Music Room

Fri 14 BRISTOL Louisiana

Sat 15 EXETER Cavern

Mon 17 BIRMINGHAM Sunflower Lounge

Tue 18 LIVERPOOL Sound Basement

Wed 19 MANCHESTER Soup Kitchen

Fri 21 NEWCASTLE Think Tank (Underground)

Sat 22 GLASGOW Garage (Attic Bar)

Snap up your King Nun Brighton concert tickets HERE. Where support will come from Speaker Freak and Comforts.

Have a listen to them on Spotify and check out the band’s website – www.kingnun.com

