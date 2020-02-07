Kemptown hotel fails fire safety check

A Kemp Town hotel with missing fire doors and inadequate smoke alarms has been told to make changes or face prosecution.

The owner of the Ocean Breeze Hotel in Upper Rock Gardens – also known as Innit Rooms – was inspected last month by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The inspector found a series of failures, and the owner has now been told make install basic fire safety measures including fire doors, adequate smoke alarms and safety drills.

It’s been given two deadlines to make seven changes – until 13 February for safety plans and until 13 April for building works.

And if it fails to make the changes, it could face prosecution.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We will return to the hotel to check whether they have made the changes by the various dates stated.

“If everything is complied with we then amend the public register to reflect that and it remains on the register for three years.

“If not, we would then look at further measures – details of our options can be found on this page – https://www.esfrs.org/business-safety/business-safety-enforcement/“.

The changes the hotel has been required to make are:

Enclose staircase and install self closing fire check doors.

Install self closing fire resisting doors between basement and staircase

Review fire risk assessment, paying attention to escape routes, fire detection, fire safety management and evacuation strategies

Upgrade fire detection and alarm system

Establish emergency procedures, including fire drills

Maintain self-closing devices on fire doors

Train staff in fire safety

The hotel has been approached for comment.