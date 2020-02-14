brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Disabled bus passes to be valid round the clock

Posted On 14 Feb 2020 at 2:51 pm
By :
Comments: 5


Bus passes for disabled people are being extended to allow travel at any time.

A deal between the city council and Brighton and Hove Buses sees the pass extended to allow travel between 4am to 9am on weekdays, in addition to the current 9am-3.59am passes.

The deal is expected to take effect from the start of April.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Policy and Resources Committee approved the move on Thursday 13 February.

There are currently 7,000 disabled people in the city with concessionary bus passes funded by parking charges

Last year 9.8million concessionary journeys were made in the city by its resident 42,700 bus pass holders.

The 9am start time for bus passes was raised by disabled people at a hustings event during the general election campaign as it prevents people from getting to work, university and college on time.

Campaigner Amy Smith brought the issue to councillors attention through a petition.

She explained i her own position starting work at 9.30am was rare and she had been refused access on a bus at 8.58am before.

Her petition said: “Disabled people work too. Stopping us from boarding the bus is bordering on discrimination assuming disabled people don’t work.”

In response to the change going through she said: “I am delighted to hear about this passing.

“This means disabled bus users have greater independence and can commute alongside everyone else in their rightful place.”

Green councillor Hannah Clare said: “Amy has passionately fought for this.

“She has done fantastic work.”

Labour councillor Clare Moonan shared her admiration for Miss Smith and people with disabilities who she described as overcoming extra hurdles to get around.

She said: “It proven to be a barrier for people who wanted to work.

“Supporting people into work is a real priority because it’s good for them as an individual, for their economic well being,  good for their mental health, all the good things that work does for us.”

  1. Angela Thompson February 14, 2020 at 5:47 pm Reply

    I didn’t know this was available

  2. Natasha Bevington February 14, 2020 at 6:17 pm Reply

    So happy to read this. I had an early morning mental health appointment at 9.00am last week. I live in temporary Accomodation IN East Brighton but for continuity of care have remained with West Recovery over at Hove Polyclinic and i had to pay to get on the bus before 9am. In addition I also have groups that i could attend but haven’t due to them starting early. I will now be free too leave my flat at say 8am of i wish and get across town in a reasonable time rather than panicking about being late due to not being able to get a bus until after 9am. This will be a game changer for me

  3. Peter Challis February 15, 2020 at 8:09 am Reply

    So thanks again to private motorists for funding concessionary bus fares (and uneconomic bus services) in the city. How long before the times extend for concessionary pensioner tickets? And hope the funding for this takes into account reduced parking income from the council’s anti-motorist fixation and upcoming city centre car ban.

  4. Will Hardy-Smith February 15, 2020 at 8:37 am Reply

    Could have just paid for a ticket like everyone else that has to get to work.

  5. Betty February 15, 2020 at 11:01 am Reply

    Fantastic news. When does it come into action?

Leave a Reply

*

Learn how your comment data is processed.

What readers are saying




