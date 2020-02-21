Brighton bar plans to add karaoke booths

Karaoke booths and masterclass bars planned for a popular city centre bar.

Plans to convert an outbuilding at Revolution, in West Street, Brighton, into a series of karaoke booths and smaller private bars were submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council at the end of January.

Currently the outbuilding is in a partly derelict state and used for storage.

A courtyard area between it and the main building is used to store the bars large bins.

In its application for Revolution, planning agent Bidwells said: “It is proposed to convert the main area of the first floor of the outbuilding into a suite of three separate bar areas where customers and staff can be taught how to mix cocktails and sample them.

“While separated by drop-down walls the areas can be conjoined to create one or two larger areas, depending on customer numbers.

“The remaining area of the first floor would be adapted to provide two separate karaoke booths and a suite of four communal toilets.

“The whole of the first floor will be decorated throughout.”

A new wooden panelled bin store is proposed for the courtyard which would be surfaced with green tarmac and decorated with lampshades and lights spelling out the word vodka.

The building at 77 West Street was listed as grade II in October 1952 and is in the Old Town Conservation Area.

It dates from the early 19th century as a double fronted terraced house.

In the past it housed Swifts, the Underground night club and Ghengis Khan’s restaurant.

Plans for the refurbishment can be seen by searching for BH2020/00295 on the council’s website at planningapps.brighton-hove.gov.uk.