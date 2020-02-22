Brighton & Hove Albion ‘steel’ huge point at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

The Seagulls fought hard for a well-earned point away at Sheffield United.

Apart from a few snatches of attacking play, it was the Blades who had a majority of the possession throughout the match.

The first goal came after Enda Stevens latched on to a Shane Duffy half clearance to put United in front.

His fierce drive had Maty Ryan beaten all ends up.

Minutes later a free kick from Ezequiel Schelotto was headed down by Adam Webster and nodded home by Neal Maupay for 1-1.

Although Sheffield United were dominant, neither team had a real clear-cut chance to take the lead.

Lewis Dunk, having a superb game in the centre of defence for Albion, got sight of goal but blasted his volley over the bar.

Ollie McBurnie, who scored for United at the Amex in December, wasted a good chance for the Blades late on.

VAR came to United’s rescue after John Lundestram appeared to go over the ball and collide with Dunk’s knee but the men at Stockley Park deemed that it was not serious foul play.

Albion move on to 28 points, currently four points above the relegation zone.

Arch-rivals Crystal Palace visit the Amex at 12.30pm next Saturday (29 February) for another important Premier League home match.