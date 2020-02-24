Paul Weller to play at the Brighton Centre
With his recently announced 2020 May tour already sold out, Paul Weller gets back on the road in October and November to play a further 19 dates across the UK and Ireland.
This tour takes in old favourites like the Brighton Centre and Dublin Olympia, along with less often visited venues such as Brixton Academy and Edinburgh Usher Hall. Paul will also be playing an acoustic set at the Royal Albert Hall on March 25th as the special guest of The Stereophonics for The Teenage Cancer Trust.
Paul’s eagerly awaited new album ‘On Sunset’ will be released on June 12th. ‘On Sunset’ will be Paul’s first release for his new label Polydor.
For details of a special fan pre-sale, head to the official Paul Weller store at PaulWeller.lnk.to/Store
The full tour dates are:
THU Oct-29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION
FRI Oct-30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL
SAT Oct-31 BRIGHTON CENTRE
MON Nov-02 HULL BONUS ARENA
TUES Nov-03 YORK BARBICAN
THU Nov-05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
FRI Nov-06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL
SAT Nov-07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL
MON Nov-09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE
TUES Nov-10 MANCHESTER APOLLO
THU Nov-12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL
FRI Nov-13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
SAT Nov-14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL
MON Nov-16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL
TUES Nov-17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL
THU Nov-19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY
FRI Nov-20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM
Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 28th February.
More information on Paul Weller, click here: paulweller.com
