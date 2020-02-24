Paul Weller to play at the Brighton Centre

With his recently announced 2020 May tour already sold out, Paul Weller gets back on the road in October and November to play a further 19 dates across the UK and Ireland.

This tour takes in old favourites like the Brighton Centre and Dublin Olympia, along with less often visited venues such as Brixton Academy and Edinburgh Usher Hall. Paul will also be playing an acoustic set at the Royal Albert Hall on March 25th as the special guest of The Stereophonics for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Paul’s eagerly awaited new album ‘On Sunset’ will be released on June 12th. ‘On Sunset’ will be Paul’s first release for his new label Polydor.

The full tour dates are:

THU Oct-29 PLYMOUTH PAVILION

FRI Oct-30 SOUTHAMPTON GUILDHALL

SAT Oct-31 BRIGHTON CENTRE

MON Nov-02 HULL BONUS ARENA

TUES Nov-03 YORK BARBICAN

THU Nov-05 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

FRI Nov-06 LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL

SAT Nov-07 BLACKBURN KING GEORGE’S HALL

MON Nov-09 CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE

TUES Nov-10 MANCHESTER APOLLO

THU Nov-12 DUNDEE CAIRD HALL

FRI Nov-13 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

SAT Nov-14 NEWCASTLE CITY HALL

MON Nov-16 EDINBURGH USHER HALL

TUES Nov-17 BRADFORD ST GEORGE’S HALL

THU Nov-19 LONDON BRIXTON ACADEMY

FRI Nov-20 O2 KENTISH TOWN FORUM

Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 28th February.

More information on Paul Weller, click here: paulweller.com

