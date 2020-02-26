Hove man wanted for recall to prison

A Hove man who was jailed for assault is wanted for recall to prison.

Sussex Police said that George Burbidge, 22, formerly of North Place, Brighton, had breached the terms of his release licence.

Burbidge was jailed for assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) for four years and three months in June 2017.

The force said: “Police are searching for George Burbidge, 22, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his license conditions.

“Burbidge, of Hove, is described as white, 5ft 6in with blond hair and blue eyes.

“He is thought to be in the Brighton area.

“If you have any information on Burbidge’s whereabouts please report online or call 101, quoting 47200022257.”