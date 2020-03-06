A compassionate answer to loneliness

This week I want to talk about loneliness and Martlets’ new Compassionate Neighbours national community-led project that is coming to Brighton and Hove.

Loneliness is a growing concern in our society, from public health to mental wellbeing and social connectivity.

There are around 200,000 older people in the UK who have not had a conversation with a friend or relative in over a month.

For over a million of the oldest people in our country, television is their main form of company. According to a study conducted in 2010, loneliness and poor social connections are as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Compassionate Neighbours aims to raise awareness and provide a group of trained neighbours who can offer their time and companionship to help local people struggling with loneliness.

There will be volunteers who give an hour or more a week to offer friendship, company and an ear to anyone in the local area who is lonely, at risk of isolation or touched by end of life issues.

They can visit regularly and check in on their neighbour – even just a cup of tea can go a long way.

They can also take them out and about and help them keep up with their hobbies and interests and be a form of support and friendship.

Volunteers will be matched with somebody near by, based on shared interests, likes and experiences.

These volunteers will be providing much-needed social and emotional support to people at risk of loneliness in the local area and helping them to do things they enjoy and stay connected to the community, as well as friends and family.

I think this is a really positive initiative to complement the great work that other organisations across the city are doing.

We know that there are amazing people in our community who want to help others and there are socially isolated people living with terminal illness, facing dying on their own.

Martlets’ Compassionate Neighbours sounds like a great way to bring people together and offer vital support to those who need it.

Anyone interested in becoming a Compassionate Neighbour can contact the local Martlets Community Social Worker, Elmien Brink, at cn@martlets.org.uk or by visiting www.martlets.org.uk or calling 01273 273400.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council.