Brighton hospital staff self-isolate after close contact with latest coronavirus patient

An unspecified “small number” of Brighton hospital staff are in self-isolation after coming into “close contact” with the latest confirmed coronavirus patient.

George Findlay, the chief medical officer at Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital, wrote to staff about the case.

Dr Findlay said: “Yesterday a patient at the Royal Sussex County Hospital was confirmed positive for covid-19.

“The patient had no risk factors. They did not come into the hospital with suspected coronavirus but were identified following the recent measures introduced by Public Health England (PHE) which require trusts to screen certain patient groups admitted to hospital with a respiratory illness.

“The patient is being cared for on an isolation ward at the hospital where they continue to be monitored and treated and there is no increased risk to other patients.

“A small number of colleagues who came into close contact with the patient have been identified, are self-isolating and are being supported.

“All other staff who haven’t come into close contact with the patient are at no greater risk of contracting covid-19 than the wider population.

“As an acute trust we expected that at some point we would care for patients with covid-19.

“We have prepared to do this and colleagues are highly trained and experienced in caring for patients with infectious diseases and preventing the spread of viruses.

“The trust continues to follow all PHE guidance and all services are operating normally.

“As healthcare professionals I know you will continue to provide reassurance to patients and visitors – my thanks to you all for your ongoing professionalism.

“It is important our covid-19 response is consistent and joined up across all departments.

“To support this, any changes to clinical pathways must be signed off by the newly formed Clinical Pathways Group which is led by our medical director, Dr Rob Haigh.

“Any operational changes or issues will be discussed and agreed at the daily operational meetings.

“I will continue to keep you updated but in the meantime please look at the infonet and Coronavirus Workplace group for the latest information.

“If you have any questions or concerns, please do let me know.”