Brighton community pub delivers first meals



A Brighton community pub has made its first deliveries to older people in its community.

In an astonishing stroke of good timing, The Bevy in Bevendean was already planning to launch its Bevy Bites scheme following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

This week, it shut the pub because of the coronavirus outbreak – before today’s announcement of forced closures – and today it made its first deliveries.

The Bevy said: “It’s fitting that now Friday Friends is cancelled we are taking fresh cooked meals to them in their homes.

“We will be providing this service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at just £5 for a two course, healthy meal.

” We are delivering to residents of Moulsecoomb and Bevendean as far as Coombe Road and Coledean. If you know someone who would like a meal delivered please ring the Bevy on 01273 281009.

“If the cost is an issue for you but you are in need please do still ring – we are sourcing funding to support that, as well as looking at sourcing supplies as quickly as we can.”

To donate to the Bevy, click here.

The pub is also looking at ways we can keep the community spirit up during isolation, such as online pub quizzes or even a radio station, and is appealing for help and ideas.