£500 reward for on-the-run burglary suspect



Police are still searching for 36-year-old Toni Deerans, who is wanted in connection with numerous offences.

A £500 reward is being offered for information which leads to her arrest and conviction.

Deerans is wanted for a series of burglaries in the Brighton area and a robbery against an elderly victim in Southease.

All six offences occurred between August and December 2019.

She is further wanted to failing to appear in court – charged with burglary – on Friday 20 March.

Detective Constable James Botting said: “We’re urging anyone who sees Deerans, or who has any information about her whereabouts, to come forward. Any information you provide will be treated in confidence.”

You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 239 of 28/01.

You can also report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.