Have you seen missing boy?

Police are searching for teenager Owen Harding, who is missing from his home in Saltdean.

The 16-year-old was last seen leaving his home address about 7pm on Thursday 26 March.

He has not been in touch with any friends or family since then, and his disappearance is out of character.

Owen is described as white, about 5ft 9in, of athletic build, with short brown hair.

He normally wears white trainers, tracksuit trousers and a dark hoodie.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1198 of 26/03.