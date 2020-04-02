Brighton and Hove Albion bosses take voluntary coronavirus pay cut

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter and two senior colleagues have taken a voluntary pay cut to help the club through the coronavirus crisis.

Chief executive Paul Barber and technical director Dan Ashworth have joined Potter in taking an unspecified pay cut for three months.

The club said: “The trio have taken a reduction in their salary for the months of April, May and June in order to support chairman Tony Bloom’s ‘significant efforts to protect all jobs at our club and charity’.

Mr Barber said in a message to all staff: “To help Tony to ensure none of our core staff suffer a wage reduction during this uncertain period for our business, Graham Potter, Dan Ashworth and I have voluntarily taken a pay reduction for the months of April, May and June.

“We consider ourselves to be very fortunate to be working for the best of clubs at the most difficult of times.

“So it is entirely appropriate that we play a very small part in reducing the financial burden on Tony.”

The club added: “The trio originally made the offer two weeks ago, which was appreciated but at the time rejected by the chairman.

“But following further talks between the quartet in the past 24 hours the offer has now been accepted.”