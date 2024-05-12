A naughty, cheeky, late night circus treat for festival goers.

The Head First Acrobats have been huge favourites at the Fringe for many years now. Usually gracing the stage of the glorious Spiegletent this year they have come in full force and taken over the square next to St. Peter’s Church and erected a magnificent dome of pleasure called the The Vault. And they have brought all their Aussie friends fresh from Adelaide Fringe.

This late night showcase has all the crew members giving a little taster of the various shows they are performing throughout the month. So, to get a flavour of all the acts this show is perfect. You will then no doubt be tempted to see the full shows that are on offer.

Cal is your cheeky, charming host and also performs his kind-of-gross balloon trick and spends a gravity defying amount of time perched on top of a ladder doing various dangerous things. Cal is also the troop leader of the Head First Acrobats who are performing their shows “Godz” (adult) and the family favourite “Arrr we There Yet?!” pirates themed show (child friendly but just as much fun for adults).

First up was Chelsea Angell. I have been enjoying Chelsea’s incredible hula-hooping for many years. I am totally in awe of her skills and her sexiness oozes from the stage. I don’t know how but she seems to get better every year. Tonight she was on sizzling form. Chelsea is one of the all-female team bringing us a new show this year called Lash Out Cabaret. I shall be saving this treat for my birthday celebrations next weekend ( I am so lucky that the biggest cultural festival in England is put on especially for my birthday each year!).

Jordan Twartz can do things with a diablo that you can’t quite comprehend. Is it a trick or is that thing really moving like that? He combines the spinning of the diablo with the skills of an acrobat to create something out of the ordinary. I know we have all seen hairy bare foot guys shucking the diablo around on The Level but this is skills on a higher plane. Jordan is part of the Godz team too so you can catch him in that show also.

“Bite” are a performing male and female duo comprising of Haley Mills and Matthew Casey. I don’t really want to talk about what these two did with razor blades but let’s just say there were more than a few gasps from the audience and I could hardly watch. Very clever and also very sexy. Haley also doubles as the venue manager so I doubt anyone messes with her strict regime after watching this dominatix in action.

Liam Dummer gave us a spin next – literally. Another of the Godz showed us his aerial skills spinning from the suspended straps (I am sure there is a proper name for this bit of equipment). He looked incredible contorting his body and hurtling around above our heads. You might expect a world champion gymnast to do some of these moves but I doubt many could do them while whizzing around in the air.

AJ and Jess finished off the evening with some knife throwing. As if my nerves weren’t shot enough at this stage I then had to endure watching the beautiful Jess risk being impaled against the wall. I am pretty sure my First Aid skills would not have sufficed if AJ had got any closer than he did.

Check out The Vault and all the various shows that the guys are putting on there. Also The Bunker – the baby dome next door – in the Fools Paradise compound next to St. Peters Church. You will not be disappointed.

Crème de la Crème: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/creme-de-la-creme/

Godz: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/godz/

Arrr We There Yet?!: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/arrr-we-there-yet/

Lash Out Cabaret: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/lash-out-cabaret/

The Vault (all shows): https://www.brightonfringe.org/venues/the-vault-fools-paradise/

The Bunker (all shows): https://www.brightonfringe.org/venues/the-bunker-fools-paradise/

Venue

The Vault

St. Peter’s Church

Brighton

Performance

17, 18, 31 May 01 June

11.00pm

£15/£13 concessions and 241 offer