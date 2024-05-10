Pictures showing how the Trafalgar Street arches could look when opened up and restored have been published.

Brighton Toy and Model Museum released the pictures as it re-launched its crowdfunding campaign to revitalise the upper section of the North Laine street.

It hopes to transform the arches with lighting for the underpass, ornamental glasswork and windows into the museum.

The area, which is currently boarded-up and graffitied, is a pedestrian gateway to North Laine under Brighton Station.

But the museum says the neglected area puts off locals and visitors, and is asking the community for help to restore it.

It says: “We propose refitting the arches with ornamental framed glasswork, reminiscent of the interwar era when the station entrance was active.

“This will not only beautify the area but also deter graffiti and vandalism, making it a safer and more inviting space for locals and tourists alike.

“With your support, we can bring this vision to life and turn Trafalgar Street into a vibrant hub once again.”



The museum’s plan to restore the site, relies on a crowdfunding campaign which seeks to raise funds for the installation of framed glasswork, preservation of historical elements, and ongoing maintenance.

As part of the crowdfunding campaign, the museum will also offer various incentives to personal and business donors, such as exclusive tours, commemorative plaques, and special events.

The crowdfunding campaign, which has a £10,000 target, is currently live and will run until Friday, 5 July 2024.

You can find out more here.