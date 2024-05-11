A Brighton man has been charged with keeping a prohibited weapon at a property in Hove.

Sussex Police said yesterday (Friday 10 May): “A man has been charged after a prohibited weapon was found in an address in Hove.

“James Henwood, 30, of John Street, in Brighton, was arrested yesterday (Thursday 9 May) following a search of three Brighton and Hove addresses.

“During one of the searches, a prohibited weapon was located within a property in Brunswick Square.

“Henwood was charged today (Friday 10 May) with possession of a prohibited weapon and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody pending his next court date on Friday 7 June.”