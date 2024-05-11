ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE + SCHOOL DISCO – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 9.5.24

Acid Mothers Temple were formed in 1995, and since then have become somewhat legendary. However, before we see them live and learn precisely why they are so legendary, we have Brighton band School Disco to enjoy first.

School Disco are a heavy psychedelic jam band version of garage rock. They remind me of The Bevis Frond with a dash of The Grateful Dead thrown in. Brevity certainly ain’t their thing maaaaaaan. Knocking on for sixty years ago School Disco’s performance tonight would have been described as a ‘freak out’. This is no bad thing. School Disco freak out very convincingly and form an excellent starter course prior to Acid Mothers Temple.

Vocalist Rory actually sings rarely, and when he does sing his vocals are heavily treated with effects. The drummer is in a class of his own. He’s quite heavy, and is frequently all over the kit. He’s extraordinarily versatile. Both guitarists play lead, but in a very similar style. Having said that, vocalist Rory also taps, which is rather impressive.

At times the music is brilliantly frantic and frenetic. It feels as if it is going to soar off in a completely different direction at any moment. However, despite this perceived near chaos, the band are always in control. Essentially during their set School Disco play two pieces of music, neither of which appear to have titles. The first piece was 25 minutes long, the second was about ten minutes long. Both were absolutely riveting. They’re certainly a band that I’ll be looking out for in the future.

schooldisco.bandcamp.com

Having set up, Acid Mothers Temple signal that they’re ready to start, and boy do they start!!! The intro of the first song is briefly delicate, until it explodes into a seemingly formless maelstrom of sound. I’ve never before seen a band whose entire set is improvised, and I must confess, it takes a little while to get used to. However, after about fifteen minutes I am fully ‘in the groove’ so to speak.

Jyonson Tsu plays a bouzouki, which I’m pretty sure is an instrument that I haven’t seen played live before. His vocals are initially inaudible, but that particular problem is soon sorted out. Whilst the music is undeniably improvised, it is not quite avant-garde. There is definitely form to it.

The musicianship throughout is incredibly impressive. Guitarist Kawabata Makoto keeps up a constant squall of rapid lead lines, Satoshima Nani’s drumming is positively breathtaking, and Higashi Hiroshi’s synth playing is very reminiscent of early 1970s Hawkwind. However, I suspect that the Hawkwind of today would be terrified of Acid Mothers Temple, or maybe Dave Brock especially would be reminded of his younger self. There’s no doubt about it, Acid Mothers Temple are incredibly loud. Indeed, there are moments when I’m convinced that my nose is about to bleed. They seem to produce a frequency that resonates in my sinuses!

The verses of one song (or more realistically, ‘piece’) feature Jyonson Tsu solo, accompanying his own vocals on bouzouki, before the band embark upon a space rock sonic attack between the verses, unexpectedly with a very melodic bass part, which might be expected to sound out of place, but it doesn’t. Basically, whilst there are undeniable comparisons with other artists, all in all this band is quite unlike anything that I have seen before. As the music is improvised, there is no set list as such. The band will jam on a particular musical theme, but essentially they just play what they feel.

About halfway through the set Jyonson Tsu switches instruments to a Greco Telecaster. These guitars were made in Japan from 1968 until 1972, when the company was absorbed into Fender Japan.

At one point Kawabata Makoto plays his guitar with a metal bar. This creates a ghostly drone which is not dissimilar to an air raid siren. Overall his playing is stunning. He’s a bit of a wizard in fact. Some pieces, despite being improvisations, are effectively guitar explorations. This man deserves a seat at the top table of guitarists. One intro that I do recognise is ‘Disco Pink Lady Lemonade’. However, unsurprisingly the music soon heads off in a different direction. The piece ends up at a phenomenal speed! Kawabata Makoto indulges in some serious guitar abuse, holding his instrument over the audience as they jump up to touch it. He then throws his instrument on top of his amp, marking the end of the show. Acid Mothers Temple are without doubt an utterly fascinating band. I for one will definitely be back for more.

Acid Mothers Temple & The Melting Paraiso U.F.O.:

Kawabata Makoto – guitar, synthesizer, speed guru

Higashi Hiroshi – synthesizer, theremin, harp, fishing rod

Jyonson Tsu :- vocal, guitar, bouzouki, midnight whistler

Satoshima Nani – drums, another dimension

Wolf – bass, space & time

acidmothers.com