A dangerous driver who fled from police at speeds of 115mph before crashing into a road sign on the A27 said he was “too scared to stop”.

Blayze McKane was spotted by officers in in The Drove at Falmer, in February this year. They signalled to him to pull over but instead, he raced off towards Lewes.

Police pursued, and saw him overtaking other vehicles at speeds of more than 100mph – reaching a top speed of 115mph.

He eventually crashed into a road sign on a slip road. When police looked up his details, they found the Peugeot 207 he was driving was not taxed or insured.

Investigating officer PC Ben Dart, of the roads policing unit, said: “McKane’s driving was appalling. He reached dangerously high speeds which put other road users at high risk.

“He lost control of the vehicle and was very fortunate not to have caused himself or his passenger a serious injury.

“We were able to safely detain McKane, and he later claimed he was ‘too scared to stop’ for the police.

“Speeding is the main cause of one in three collisions in Sussex, so we are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”



At Lewes Crown Court on April 2 he admitted dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without valid third party insurance.

McKane, 19, unemployed of Collingwood Close, Peacehaven, was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

He was ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work as part of a one-year suspended prison sentence, and complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions.