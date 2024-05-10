A man who twice threw a brick through a Brighton pizza restaurant’s window is facing prison after admitting criminal damage.

James Jones, 37, threw a brick through Fatto a Mano on London Road in the eary hours of 21 February, and then again just before midnight on 28 February.

He didn’t get into the restaurant on either occasion.

Later on 28 February, at 9pm, he was arrested at Gatwick Airport’s south terminal after he stole salmon and prawn food items worth £12 from Marks and Spencer.

As well as criminal damage and theft, he was also charged with breaching a prohibition notice imposed by the police last December which bans him from entering Gatwick.

Jones, 37, of no fixed address, admitted to all four charges when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.

He has been released on conditional bail and is due to be sentenced on 21 June at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.